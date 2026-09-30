Ashutosh Ranka fears family's safety after AAP lists ₹21,100
India
Ashutosh Ranka, CJP Co-Convener, now with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is upset after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s latest contribution report, submitted to the Election Commission, listed his name and a ₹21,100 donation.
He says this public exposure has made him worry about his family's safety: "My parents will now face heightened security threats, thanks to these "journalists.""
AAP funding falls to 12.10cr
Ranka was once an AAP spokesperson but now helps lead CJP, a new party that has been involved in campaigns and protests on issues including education and governance.
The same AAP report also shows donations fell from ₹38.10 crore in 2024-25 to ₹12.10 crore in 2025-26 (a decline of about 68%).
This adds more twists to the ongoing shifts in Delhi's political scene.