Ashutosh Ranka of CJP slams Delhi Police over NEET protesters
India
Ashutosh Ranka of CJP has openly criticized the Delhi Police for their rough handling of protesters protesting the NEET exam process on July 20.
He didn't mince words, saying he told them not to "behave like goons," a strong reminder that peaceful protest is a right, not something to be shut down with force.
NEET protests highlight student exam concerns
The NEET protests have put a spotlight on student concerns about fairness and transparency in exams.
Ranka urged police to show restraint and work things out through dialogue, not intimidation.