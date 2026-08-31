Ashwani Awasthi says India lacks skilled professionals for 2047 construction
India wants to build awesome cities, homes, and transport by 2047, but there's a major problem: not enough skilled professionals to make it happen.
Ashwani Awasthi, Managing Director, RICS South Asia, says there's a huge gap between what graduates know and what the industry actually needs.
With 86% of India's building floor space still to be built (yes, you read that right), having the right talent is crucial.
Shortage of sustainability and controls specialists
The sector is short on specialists like sustainability experts and project controls specialists, roles that need skills in engineering, digital tools, data analytics, and green practices.
As Awasthi puts it, "The future professional needs to be T-shaped: deep expertise in one discipline but broad understanding of the technologies and issues that influence the entire asset lifecycle."
If you're thinking about your career path, this could be your chance to help shape India's future.