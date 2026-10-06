Ashwani Devgan sarpanch allegedly linked to Aam Aadmi Party killed
Ashwani Devgan, a village sarpanch allegedly associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was shot and killed by three unidentified men at the Toot bus stand in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he did not survive.
Police say no prior threat, extortion call or personal enmity involving Devgan had emerged so far and he had never sought police security before the attack.
Police search attackers, opposition criticizes AAP
Police are searching for the attackers and checking CCTV footage, while forensic teams gather evidence from the scene.
This comes days after another former sarpanch of Mannewal village in Punjab's Ludhiana district was killed.
Opposition parties are now calling out the AAP government over a series of violent incidents in the state.