Ashwani Devgan sarpanch allegedly linked to Aam Aadmi Party killed

Ashwani Devgan, a village sarpanch allegedly associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was shot and killed by three unidentified men at the Toot bus stand in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, he did not survive.

Police say no prior threat, extortion call or personal enmity involving Devgan had emerged so far and he had never sought police security before the attack.