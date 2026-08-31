Ashwani Vaishnaw announces proposed Delhi to Patna bullet train
India
Big news for travelers: India's getting a proposed bullet train from Delhi to Patna!
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, this 1,170-kilometer high-speed line could zip you between the two cities in around 4.5 hours.
It'll also link up Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Varanasi along the way.
Delhi Patna corridor cuts travel times
With this corridor, Delhi to Agra drops to under an hour (58 minutes), Kanpur in 1 hour 50 minutes, Lucknow in 2 hours 12 minutes, Prayagraj in 3 hours, and Varanasi in about 3 hours 33 minutes.
Besides making travel way faster, the project aims to boost tourism and business across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and it's part of India's bigger plan for high-speed railways.
Once done, it'll join the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train line.