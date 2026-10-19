Ashwini and Anand Kallur arrested for staged road accident murder
India
A woman from Vijayapura, Karnataka, and her lover have been arrested after police uncovered their plan to kill her husband and make it look like a road accident.
Ashwini told police that her husband Rajshekhar died in a road accident during his morning walk, but investigators soon found the story did not add up.
Anand Kallur relayed Rajshekhar's location
Ashwini had met Anand Kallur when he worked as a painter at their new house.
Police say she tipped him off about her husband's location, and Anand followed Rajshekhar on a motorcycle and passed his location to accomplices, while Sachin and the minor used an SUV to fatally hit Rajshekhar.
Suspicions emerged during the investigation, leading to all their arrests.
The couple's twin sons are six years old.