Ashwini and Anand Kallur arrested for staged road accident murder

Ashwini had met Anand Kallur when he worked as a painter at their new house.

Police say she tipped him off about her husband's location, and Anand followed Rajshekhar on a motorcycle and passed his location to accomplices, while Sachin and the minor used an SUV to fatally hit Rajshekhar.

Suspicions emerged during the investigation, leading to all their arrests.

The couple's twin sons are six years old.