Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 400 trains for Rath Yatra and Onam

Puri holding area for over 30,000

Out of the total, 300 special trains will be dedicated to the Rath Yatra and 100 more will run for Onam.

To make things smoother at Puri station, a massive holding area is being set up for over 30,000 people, and extra coaches are being added on several routes from July 1 to August 1.

All these moves aim to make travel less stressful and more comfortable for everyone heading out to celebrate.