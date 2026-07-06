Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 400 trains for Rath Yatra and Onam
India
Traveling for the big festivals just got easier: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced 400 special trains to handle the huge crowds expected for Odisha's Puri Rath Yatra (starting July 16) and Kerala's Onam festival in August.
He shared this update during his recent visit to Odisha, where he also launched two new daily trains.
Puri holding area for over 30,000
Out of the total, 300 special trains will be dedicated to the Rath Yatra and 100 more will run for Onam.
To make things smoother at Puri station, a massive holding area is being set up for over 30,000 people, and extra coaches are being added on several routes from July 1 to August 1.
All these moves aim to make travel less stressful and more comfortable for everyone heading out to celebrate.