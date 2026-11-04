Ashwini Vaishnaw announces 850 fast-track courts for POCSO, rape cases
India
India is rolling out 850 new fast-track courts to handle child sexual abuse and rape cases more quickly.
Announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, this move is all about clearing the huge backlog and making sure survivors get justice faster, especially under the POCSO Act.
April 30: 775 fast-track courts functional
As of April 30, 2026, 775 Fast Track Special Courts were functional (including 398 exclusive POCSO courts), and this expansion builds on efforts started back in 2019 to improve how quickly these serious cases are resolved.
The plan runs through September 30, 2026.