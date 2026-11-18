The route isn't just about speed: it'll connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Patna, and all the way to Guwahati.

Ticket prices are promised to be much lower than flights (so it's not just for the rich), plus the project uses local workers and engineers under Make in India.

Beyond faster commutes, it's expected to boost jobs and create opportunities for young people, middle-income groups, and artisans working in small-scale industries.