Ashwini Vaishnaw announces northern bullet train corridor Delhi Lucknow 2h12m
Big news for travelers: the upcoming Northern Bullet Train Corridor will let you zip between Delhi and Lucknow in 2 hours and 12 minutes.
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and approved by PM Modi, this high-speed train is set to make city-hopping way faster and easier.
Route connects Delhi to Guwahati
The route isn't just about speed: it'll connect Delhi, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Patna, and all the way to Guwahati.
Ticket prices are promised to be much lower than flights (so it's not just for the rich), plus the project uses local workers and engineers under Make in India.
Beyond faster commutes, it's expected to boost jobs and create opportunities for young people, middle-income groups, and artisans working in small-scale industries.