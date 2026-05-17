Ashwini Vaishnaw brings Vande Bharat sleeper to Bengaluru Mumbai route

Part of Karnataka's 1,750km rail push

This is India's second-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train, following the Howrah-Kamakhya launch earlier this year.

Designed by BEML with cool orange-gray coaches, it's part of Karnataka's big rail push: 1,750km of new lines and 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains.

Plus, a planned ₹270 crore maintenance depot is being set up for these trains to keep them running smoothly for years to come.