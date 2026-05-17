Ashwini Vaishnaw brings Vande Bharat sleeper to Bengaluru Mumbai route
India
A brand-new Vande Bharat Sleeper train is coming to the Bengaluru-Mumbai route, thanks to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
This sleeper service connects KSR Bengaluru and Mumbai's CSMT, making overnight journeys way more comfortable, and finally answering Karnataka's long-standing demand for better connectivity.
Part of Karnataka's 1,750km rail push
This is India's second-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper train, following the Howrah-Kamakhya launch earlier this year.
Designed by BEML with cool orange-gray coaches, it's part of Karnataka's big rail push: 1,750km of new lines and 12 pairs of Vande Bharat trains.
Plus, a planned ₹270 crore maintenance depot is being set up for these trains to keep them running smoothly for years to come.