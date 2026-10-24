Ashwini Vaishnaw keeps nail at NDTV summit symbolizing semiconductors

At the NDTV World Summit 2026, a single empty nail behind Union Railway and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's chair caught Rahul Kanwal's eye, and for good reason.

It isn't just decor; Vaishnaw shared, "Every single day when I'm doing meetings with officials and delegates who come from the world over, that nail in the wall reminds me what we need to do with semiconductors in India. It will stay like this till the time we can find that semiconductor."

The moment turned the nail into a quiet but powerful symbol of India's big tech ambitions.