Ashwini Vaishnaw says 350 kph train prototype early next year
India
India's gearing up for its fastest bullet train yet, set to reach 350 kph.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says design work kicks off in the next six months, and a prototype should roll out early next year.
Right now, the B28 model is being built for 280 kph speeds.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad debut by August 2027
The upcoming trains will be tailored for India's climate and put safety first, making their debut on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route by August 2027.
Meanwhile, railways are pushing to move more cargo by train instead of trucks (especially as fuel prices climb) by making shipping rules simpler and focusing on eco-friendly solutions.