Ashwini Vaishnaw says over ₹90,000cr railway projects across 30 districts India Apr 20, 2026

Big news for Odisha: railway projects worth over ₹90,000 crore are currently under execution in Odisha to upgrade train connectivity across all 30 districts.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, visiting Bhubaneswar Railway Station, said this is about making travel smoother and helping the entire state grow together.