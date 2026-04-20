Ashwini Vaishnaw says over ₹90,000cr railway projects across 30 districts
India
Big news for Odisha: railway projects worth over ₹90,000 crore are currently under execution in Odisha to upgrade train connectivity across all 30 districts.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, visiting Bhubaneswar Railway Station, said this is about making travel smoother and helping the entire state grow together.
Record ₹10,928cr Odisha railway budget announced
Odisha scored a record railway budget of ₹10,928 crore this year.
Expect a revamped Bhubaneswar Railway Station with better passenger facilities, plus upgrades at 59 other stations under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.
One standout project, a four-line coastal rail corridor from Balasore to Berhampur, aims to ease congestion and give a real push to economic activity along Odisha's coast.