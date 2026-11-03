ASI Chandra Mohan Singh allegedly fires in Madhubani, 1 dead
India
A late-night incident in Bihar's Madhubani district turned tragic when Assistant Sub-Inspector Chandra Mohan Singh allegedly fired at villagers who caught him inside a woman's house.
One villager, Ashok Yadav, was killed and three others were seriously injured.
Singh, who was supposed to be guarding a nearby mining site, is now missing.
Singh suspended, faces murder case
Singh has been suspended and faces a murder case as police search for him.
The incident sparked criticism from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who accused the government of ignoring police misconduct and said the police had become criminals under the present government.