ASI files police complaint after Rajesh Rathore's Taj Mahal chant
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed a police complaint after BJP leader Rajesh Rathore posted a video of himself chanting religious and political slogans at the Taj Mahal during Heritage Week.
The video, shared on November 19, showed Rathore calling the monument Tejomahalaya temple and chanting Jai Shri Ram, which quickly drew attention.
ASI seeks inquiry, Rathore deletes video
ASI officials acted fast, highlighting that the Taj Mahal's dignity as a World Heritage site must be protected.
Superintending Archaeologist Smitha S Kumar called for action against such behavior and an inquiry to prevent political activities at historic places.
Rathore later deleted the video, saying he didn't know about the rules, but authorities looked into it.