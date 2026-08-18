ASI files police complaint after unauthorized rituals at Mehtab Bagh
India
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has filed a police complaint after some people slipped into Mehtab Bagh, a historic Mughal garden across from the Taj Mahal, and performed religious rituals without permission.
This goes against rules that ban such activities at heritage sites.
Officials check CCTV, review Agra security
Authorities are checking CCTV footage to track down those involved, and ASI filed a police complaint.
The incident has also sparked fresh talks about tightening security at Agra's famous monuments, with officials saying security protocols are being reviewed and necessary steps will be taken.