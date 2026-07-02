ASI finds shivalinga at Trimbakeshwar Amrit Kund before Simhasta Kumbh
India
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) just found a stone Shivalinga at Nashik's famous Trimbakeshwar Temple while cleaning out its old water tank, Amrit Kund.
The timing is pretty interesting: it is right before the Simhasta Kumbh Mela, when millions of people visit the temple.
ASI conservation adds to Trimbakeshwar significance
Trimbakeshwar is one of India's 12 Jyotirlingas, making it a huge deal for both pilgrims and history buffs.
ASI's conservation work not only helps preserve this iconic spot but has also led to this cool discovery, adding another layer to the temple's rich story just as crowds are about to arrive for the festival.