ASI order permits daily Hindu worship at Bhojshala Saraswati temple
Hindus can now visit and worship at the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh every day, thanks to a new order from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
This follows a recent High Court decision recognizing the site as a temple dedicated to goddess Saraswati, ending the old arrangement where Hindus and Muslims took turns using the space.
Muslim groups vow Supreme Court challenge
The ASI and local authorities will set up worship timings, but the site will still be protected as a historical monument.
Built in 1034 CE, Bhojshala has been important to both Hindus and Muslims, while Hindus see it as a Saraswati temple, Muslims know it as Kamal Maula Mosque.
With both communities claiming it for years, Muslim groups have said they will challenge this ruling in the Supreme Court after rejecting a suggestion for alternative land.