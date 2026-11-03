Asian Games gold winner Sarita Gayakwad loses ₹69.10L

Asian Games gold winner Sarita Gayakwad has lost ₹69,10,059 (₹69.10 lakh) after trusting a man who promised big returns from his sand business in Gujarat.

She was introduced in 2024 through a mutual acquaintance, Jitubhai, the sarpanch of Gadhvi gram panchayat, to him and was sent a WhatsApp photograph of a cheque worth ₹30 lakh, claiming it had been issued toward repayment, and never handed over the cheque, but the money (and the man) disappeared.