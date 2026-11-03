Asian Games gold winner Sarita Gayakwad loses ₹69.10L
Asian Games gold winner Sarita Gayakwad has lost ₹69,10,059 (₹69.10 lakh) after trusting a man who promised big returns from his sand business in Gujarat.
She was introduced in 2024 through a mutual acquaintance, Jitubhai, the sarpanch of Gadhvi gram panchayat, to him and was sent a WhatsApp photograph of a cheque worth ₹30 lakh, claiming it had been issued toward repayment, and never handed over the cheque, but the money (and the man) disappeared.
FIR filed as police search Bharti
After investing ₹69,10,059 with hopes of earning 4% monthly returns, Sarita couldn't reach the man for two months, confirming her fears.
A complaint was filed by Gayakwad, and an FIR was registered against Bharti at Ahwa police station on October 29 for cheating and breach of trust.
Police are now searching for the accused, who is still missing.