Asiatic lion cub deaths in Gir trigger official Babesia suspicion

Lions within 10-km isolated and de-ticked

All free-ranging lions within a 10-kilometre radius of the affected Gir Gadhada and Babaria forest ranges have been isolated, and expert teams are checking their health while launching a big de-ticking campaign.

Samples from the cubs were sent for lab tests, and ground inspections are underway.

Good news: no new deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours, so efforts seem to be working.