Asiatic lion cub found dead in Gujarat's Junagadh, suspect missing

Junagadh district probe and postmortem underway

Forest officials, police, and forensic experts are working together to figure out what happened. The suspect's phone is switched off and search efforts are ongoing.

A postmortem is underway to confirm the cause of death, and legal action will follow once evidence is clear.

This comes just after another cub was rescued safely nearby, reminding us that Gir Forest is the last home for these endangered lions.