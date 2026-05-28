Asiatic lion deaths in Gujarat's Gir forest spark disease concerns

Gujarat begins de-ticking over 350 lions

The Gujarat government is taking action: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting, and about 250 forest department personnel are checking on the lions daily in affected districts, with medical experts from Junagadh Veterinary College also joining.

De-ticking treatments for over 350 lions are underway to stop the spread.

Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani called for urgent steps as officials work hard to safeguard these lions (so far, no new cases have been reported beyond those identified).