Asiatic lion deaths in Gujarat's Gir forest spark disease concerns
Seven Asiatic lions have died in Gujarat's Gir Forest, their last wild home.
The suspected culprit is an infectious disease, possibly canine distemper virus or Babesia, which has wildlife experts worried, since fewer than 700 of these lions exist worldwide.
17 more lions are now quarantined, with eight already testing positive, and a team of veterinarians is monitoring them closely.
Gujarat begins de-ticking over 350 lions
The Gujarat government is taking action: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting, and about 250 forest department personnel are checking on the lions daily in affected districts, with medical experts from Junagadh Veterinary College also joining.
De-ticking treatments for over 350 lions are underway to stop the spread.
Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani called for urgent steps as officials work hard to safeguard these lions (so far, no new cases have been reported beyond those identified).