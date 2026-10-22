Asiatic lion seriously injured by freight train in Amreli, Gujarat
An Asiatic lion was seriously hurt after being hit by a freight train near Ingorala village in Gujarat's Amreli district on Thursday.
The accident happened while two lions were crossing the tracks, and part of the lion's tail was left behind, showing just how rough the collision was.
Forest officials search, safety measures reviewed
The train was stopped following the incident to facilitate an initial inspection of the tracks, and forest officials, after being alerted by railway authorities, are now searching for the injured lion to give it medical help.
This incident has brought back concerns about wildlife safety along the Pipavav-Dhasa rail route, even though there are fences and patrols to protect animals.
Officials are now reviewing these measures and have launched an inquiry to prevent future accidents.