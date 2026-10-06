Asif Ali shot by police in Nimisha Thakuria case, Guwahati
India
Asif Ali, the main suspect in the death of 22-year-old Nimisha Thakuria, was shot by police in Guwahati after he allegedly tried to escape from custody on Tuesday.
Ali was nearing the end of his remand and due in court that day.
Thakuria, a sociology student at Gauhati University, was found dead on September 25 at a city homestay.
Asif Ali stable at GMCH
Ali was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with bullet wounds near his right ankle.
Doctors say he had two injuries, but is now stable. He's currently being treated by the orthopedics team.
The incident follows Thakuria's tragic death and Ali's earlier arrest.