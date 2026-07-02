Aslam Isak Shaikh dies after alleged Sakinaka manhole fall

Dahisar rescue amid IMD monsoon warning

Elsewhere in the city, Mumbai Police quickly rescued a man stuck in a fast-flowing drain in Dahisar, a moment that was caught on video and viewed more than 17,000 times on X.

Meanwhile, the city saw more than 200mm of rain in some areas, and the India Meteorological Department has warned of more intense showers ahead for Mumbai and nearby districts.

Monsoon season is definitely testing the city's infrastructure right now.