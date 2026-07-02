Aslam Isak Shaikh dies after alleged Sakinaka manhole fall
Mumbai's heavy rains turned dangerous this week: a 60-year-old man, Aslam Isak Shaikh, died after allegedly falling into an open manhole in Sakinaka while talking on his phone.
The cover was missing due to drainage repairs. Fire brigade teams tried to help, but sadly, he didn't make it.
Police are now investigating what went wrong.
Dahisar rescue amid IMD monsoon warning
Elsewhere in the city, Mumbai Police quickly rescued a man stuck in a fast-flowing drain in Dahisar, a moment that was caught on video and viewed more than 17,000 times on X.
Meanwhile, the city saw more than 200mm of rain in some areas, and the India Meteorological Department has warned of more intense showers ahead for Mumbai and nearby districts.
Monsoon season is definitely testing the city's infrastructure right now.