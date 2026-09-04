Asma Khatoon gives birth in Bengaluru police custody during deportation
India
A 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Asma Khatoon, gave birth to a baby girl while in Bengaluru police custody.
She was arrested for allegedly living in India without documents and was eight months pregnant at the time.
The birth happened on August 24 during her deportation process under Operation Mukta.
Asma Khatoon rushed to Ghosh Hospital
Police made sure Khatoon got regular medical checkups and rushed her to Ghosh Hospital when she went into labor: the baby arrived safely.
After about two days back at the detention center, both mother and baby were taken by officers to West Bengal with food and essentials, where they were handed over for further steps toward returning to Bangladesh.