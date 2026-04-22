Aspiring Minds: 5% Indian IT grads write correct programming logic
Turns out, most Indian IT graduates are struggling with basic coding skills.
According to a study by Aspiring Minds, only about 5% could write correct programming logic, and just 1.4% managed to create efficient code.
Over 36,000 students from more than 500 colleges took the test, and the main issues seem to be too much rote learning and not enough hands-on coding practice.
Plus, many skilled programmers are leaving for better-paying industry jobs.
Experts: coding still matters despite AI
Even though AI is taking over some simple coding tasks, solid programming skills still matter if you want a career in tech.
Experts say it's important for grads to keep their coding sharp while also picking up skills in system design and AI-related roles, so that tech stays reliable and secure as things keep evolving.