Aspiring Minds: 5% Indian IT grads write correct programming logic India Apr 22, 2026

Turns out, most Indian IT graduates are struggling with basic coding skills.

According to a study by Aspiring Minds, only about 5% could write correct programming logic, and just 1.4% managed to create efficient code.

Over 36,000 students from more than 500 colleges took the test, and the main issues seem to be too much rote learning and not enough hands-on coding practice.

Plus, many skilled programmers are leaving for better-paying industry jobs.