Assam: 7 killed in head-on collision between truck, ambulance
A heartbreaking road accident in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday evening took six or seven lives when an ambulance carrying a critical patient and family collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 15.
Initial counts reported six killed at the scene; one of the injured later died at a hospital.
The injured were taken to hospital; at least one remains under treatment.
Truck driver, helper escape after crash
Police rushed to the scene, cleared the wreckage, and managed heavy traffic jams that followed.
The truck's driver and helper ran off after the crash, leaving their vehicle behind.
Authorities suspect they used this route to dodge highway tolls, a risky move that's raising big questions about road safety and accountability in Assam.
The search for those responsible is ongoing.