Assam: 7 killed in head-on collision between truck, ambulance India Mar 23, 2026

A heartbreaking road accident in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday evening took six or seven lives when an ambulance carrying a critical patient and family collided head-on with a truck on National Highway 15.

Initial counts reported six killed at the scene; one of the injured later died at a hospital.

The injured were taken to hospital; at least one remains under treatment.