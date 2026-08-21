Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers unite to restore peace
India
After violence broke out in Shillong during a black-flag motorcycle rally on August 19, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma are joining forces to restore peace.
The clashes led to vandalism and attacks on public property, and even spilled over into Assam with incidents involving Assam-registered vehicles.
Ministers from both states to meet
Both chief ministers spoke on August 20 and agreed their governments will work closely: designated ministers from both sides will meet.
They are urging everyone to stay calm and respect each other, highlighting the strong cultural ties between the sister states.
Their main goal is to bring back trust and harmony for people in both regions.