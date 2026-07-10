Assam budget: 10,000 cr infrastructure, Guwahati ring road nearly half
India
Assam just rolled out its new budget, putting ₹10,000 crore toward infrastructure: nearly half of that goes to the Guwahati Ring Road Project.
The plan also puts a spotlight on welfare schemes, job creation, and help for farmers.
Assam allocates 6,000 cr for welfare
There's ₹6,000 crore set aside for welfare: 35,000 women will get direct assistance, pregnant women in tea gardens receive ₹15,000 each, and over 48,000 graduates are getting monthly stipends.
Farmers can expect equipment grants plus crop bonuses.
Over five lakh students will benefit from a new scholarship scheme starting in October.
The government is aiming to create two lakh jobs in five years, so there's something here for anyone looking ahead.