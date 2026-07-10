Assam budget: 10,000 cr infrastructure, Guwahati ring road nearly half

Assam allocates 6,000 cr for welfare

There's ₹6,000 crore set aside for welfare: 35,000 women will get direct assistance, pregnant women in tea gardens receive ₹15,000 each, and over 48,000 graduates are getting monthly stipends.

Farmers can expect equipment grants plus crop bonuses.

Over five lakh students will benefit from a new scholarship scheme starting in October.

The government is aiming to create two lakh jobs in five years, so there's something here for anyone looking ahead.