Assam budget proposes dismissing male government employees practicing polygamy
India
Assam's new budget has proposed that men practicing polygamy who are government employees will be dismissed from service.
Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah says the move is about supporting women, promoting fairness, and keeping things just in society.
Assam budget allocates ₹6,000 cr welfare
Over ₹6,000 crore has been set aside for welfare programs, which will restart in August after the election break.
These benefits can now be accessed digitally using Aadhaar authentication.
The budget also brings some tax relief: small tea growers get bigger exemptions, and VAT on piped natural gas drops by almost 10 percentage points.