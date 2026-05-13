Assam cabinet approves implementation of UCC 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Cabinet has approved the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). He said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill will be introduced in the Assembly on May 26. The proposed legislation will cover marriage, divorce, live-in relationships and compulsory registration of marriages. "UCC (Uniform Civil Code) is a part of our manifesto. We will try to implement every word we have mentioned in our manifesto, including UCC," Sarma said.

Legislative framework Frameworks of Uttarakhand, Goa will be followed The proposed UCC will largely follow the frameworks of Uttarakhand and Goa. However, Sarma clarified that Assam's religious traditions and customs would be exempt from the law. Tribal communities in Assam will also be kept outside its purview. The government hopes to include provisions such as a ban on polygamy, mandatory registration of marriages, and equal inheritance rights for daughters under this new code.

Cost-cutting measures Assam government also introduces austerity measures Along with the UCC announcement, Sarma's government has also unveiled a series of austerity and administrative discipline measures. These include a ban on purchasing new vehicles for six months and no foreign trips by government officials during this period without prior approval from the Chief Minister. The state will also reduce official convoy sizes, including that of the Governor, and cut fuel expenditure by 20%.

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