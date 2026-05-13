Assam cabinet approves UCC draft for Assembly introduction May 26

CM Sarma reassures tribes, unveils austerity

Chief Minister Sarma stressed that tribal communities and Assam's unique religious customs won't be affected by the UCC.

The draft mostly takes cues from Uttarakhand's model.

On top of this, Assam is rolling out a six-month austerity plan: no new government vehicles, no official foreign trips for six months, downsized convoys, scrapped old cars for rentals (including electric ones), and a 20% cut in fuel costs, all following the BJP-led NDA's big win in the Assembly elections.