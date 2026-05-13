Assam cabinet approves UCC draft for Assembly introduction May 26
Big news from Assam: the state cabinet has just approved a draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), set to be introduced in the Assembly on May 26.
The proposed law aims to update rules around marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, and make marriage registration compulsory.
It also bans polygamy and gives daughters equal inheritance rights, a pretty major shift.
CM Sarma reassures tribes, unveils austerity
Chief Minister Sarma stressed that tribal communities and Assam's unique religious customs won't be affected by the UCC.
The draft mostly takes cues from Uttarakhand's model.
On top of this, Assam is rolling out a six-month austerity plan: no new government vehicles, no official foreign trips for six months, downsized convoys, scrapped old cars for rentals (including electric ones), and a 20% cut in fuel costs, all following the BJP-led NDA's big win in the Assembly elections.