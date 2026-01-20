Arson, violence, internet shutdown: Assam's Kokrajhar on edge after tensions
Tensions between the Bodo and Adivasi communities in Assam's Kokrajhar district have escalated into violence. The unrest was triggered by a road accident on Monday night, where a vehicle carrying Bodo community members hit two Adivasi individuals, The Indian Express reported. The incident resulted in two deaths and several injuries, with one of the injured later succumbing to his wounds.
The vehicle accident that sparked the violence occurred in the Karigaon area of Kokrajhar district, a part of the Bodoland Territorial Region. The deceased has been identified as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit, while four others are undergoing treatment at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital. In response to the violence, authorities have detained 19 people and launched an investigation into the incident.
Despite the action, tensions between the two communities escalated. Protesters blocked a national highway near Karigaon police outpost, burned tires, and set fire to several houses. A police outpost was also targeted in the violence. "On Tuesday, groups from both sides attempted to clash," said IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Singh.
The Home Department has suspended mobile internet services across the district to prevent the spread of rumors and inflammatory messages. Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary appealed for peace, alleging a "third party" was trying to politicize the situation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged community leaders and political figures to help restore normalcy.
The unrest has now spread to the neighboring district of Chirang in the Bodoland Territorial Region. Authorities fear that the situation could worsen and lead to law and order problems in these districts as well, and issued a notification announcing the shutdown of internet services in the Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. Police forces have been deployed in large numbers across both districts to control any further escalation of violence.