Arson, violence, internet shutdown: Assam's Kokrajhar on edge after tensions

Tensions between the Bodo and Adivasi communities in Assam 's Kokrajhar district have escalated into violence. The unrest was triggered by a road accident on Monday night, where a vehicle carrying Bodo community members hit two Adivasi individuals, The Indian Express reported. The incident resulted in two deaths and several injuries, with one of the injured later succumbing to his wounds.

Accident aftermath Vehicle accident sparks communal tensions in Kokrajhar The vehicle accident that sparked the violence occurred in the Karigaon area of Kokrajhar district, a part of the Bodoland Territorial Region. The deceased has been identified as Sikhna Jwhwlao Bismit, while four others are undergoing treatment at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital. In response to the violence, authorities have detained 19 people and launched an investigation into the incident.

Community clash Mob violence and property damage follow accident Despite the action, tensions between the two communities escalated. Protesters blocked a national highway near Karigaon police outpost, burned tires, and set fire to several houses. A police outpost was also targeted in the violence. "On Tuesday, groups from both sides attempted to clash," said IGP (Law & Order) Akhilesh Singh.

Internet ban Internet services suspended, peace appeals issued The Home Department has suspended mobile internet services across the district to prevent the spread of rumors and inflammatory messages. Bodoland Territorial Council chief Hagrama Mohilary appealed for peace, alleging a "third party" was trying to politicize the situation. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged community leaders and political figures to help restore normalcy.

