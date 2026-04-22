Assam Class 12 results await AHSEC, over 3L students

Use ahsec.assam.gov.in or UPOLOBDHA app

Once results go live, head over to ahsec.assam.gov.in and hit "HS Final Year Result 2026."

Just enter your roll and registration numbers from your admit card, and you're good to go.

You can also use third-party sites or the UPOLOBDHA app for instant access.

Digital marksheets will be available on several official sites—downloading the UPOLOBDHA app ahead of time will make things even smoother.