Assam Class 12 results May 2026 include district gender breakouts
India
Assam Class 12 results are coming out in May 2026: exact date is still under wraps.
When they drop, you can check your marks on ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, or digilocker.gov.in.
The results will be announced at a press conference that will also share how students did overall, plus breakdowns by district and gender.
Science pass rate 90.29% 2024
Last year's results were out on April 30, but in previous years it was May or even June, so keep an eye out!
Science stream students had a standout pass rate of 90.29% in 2024.
This year's exams ran from February 11 to March 16.
For the latest updates, stick to the official websites. Do not fall for rumors!