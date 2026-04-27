Assam Class 12 results out April 28 for all streams
India
Assam's Class 12 results are dropping on April 28, covering science, arts, and commerce streams.
Just grab your roll number and captcha code to check your scores on asseb.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.
Official mark sheets will be handed out at your school a bit later.
Class 12 pass needs 30% minimum
You can also find your marks on DigiLocker or the UMANG app; super handy if you're on the go.
To pass, you'll need at least 30% in each subject and overall.
Missed the mark? Don't stress—compartment exam dates are expected to be released soon for those who need another shot.