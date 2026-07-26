Assam CM announces 200,000 mekhela chadors, 200,000 children's clothes

Assam's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just announced a new relief drive for people hit by the recent floods.

200,000 women will receive traditional mekhela chadors, while 200,000 children will get new clothes like T-shirts.

The floods have been especially tough in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat: at least 650,000 people have been impacted across six districts, and 66 lives have been lost.