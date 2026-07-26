Assam CM announces 200,000 mekhela chadors, 200,000 children's clothes
Assam's chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just announced a new relief drive for people hit by the recent floods.
200,000 women will receive traditional mekhela chadors, while 200,000 children will get new clothes like T-shirts.
The floods have been especially tough in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat: at least 650,000 people have been impacted across six districts, and 66 lives have been lost.
BJP workers fund 12cr flood relief
This ₹120 million relief effort is being powered by donations from BJP workers themselves.
Sarma encouraged everyone in the party to pitch in (suggesting up to ₹2,000 each or bigger amounts via check) and urged party members to extend support to flood-affected families.
As floodwaters slowly recede, this support aims to help families get back on their feet.