Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma crushes ₹472cr drugs in Guwahati
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out one of the state's biggest drug disposal drives this week in Guwahati.
With cabinet ministers and top police officials by his side, Sarma oversaw the destruction of narcotics worth over ₹472 crore, including nearly 38,000kg of cannabis and 1.9 million Yaba tablets.
The event sent a clear message: Assam is serious about its "zero tolerance" stance on drug trafficking.
Sarma urges smarter policing, public vigilance
Sarma literally drove a road roller over the seized drugs, sharing that their mission is about more than just busts: it's about saving young people from addiction and building a safer future.
He highlighted ongoing challenges, like drugs being smuggled from Myanmar through neighboring states, and called for smarter policing and public support.
Assam Police has registered over 3,300 drug cases in five years; now, citizens are urged to stay alert and report anything suspicious.