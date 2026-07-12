Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma crushes ₹472cr drugs in Guwahati

Sarma urges smarter policing, public vigilance

Sarma literally drove a road roller over the seized drugs, sharing that their mission is about more than just busts: it's about saving young people from addiction and building a safer future.

He highlighted ongoing challenges, like drugs being smuggled from Myanmar through neighboring states, and called for smarter policing and public support.

Assam Police has registered over 3,300 drug cases in five years; now, citizens are urged to stay alert and report anything suspicious.