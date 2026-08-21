Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Nirmala Sitharaman over floods
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi to talk about the state's recent floods.
They focused on how badly districts like Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat were hit, and Sarma shared plans for helping families get back on their feet.
Sitharaman promised that the center would keep backing Assam as it rebuilds.
Sarma pushes Pralhad Joshi on education
Sarma also caught up with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to push for better education (ensuring timely salary disbursement and strengthening the delivery of quality and equitable school education across Assam), smoother government scheme funding, and renewable energy in Assam.
He thanked both ministers for their steady support, saying it's been key to helping Assam recover and move forward.