Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posts AI 'Gangnam Style' clip
India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just dropped an AI-generated video of himself and two state ministers grooving to PSY's "Gangnam Style," and the internet can't get enough.
Shared on the official Instagram account of the Office of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the clip shows the trio nailing those famous K-pop moves, blending a bit of fun with politics and racking up over 2.5 million views.
Assam CM known for campaign dances
Sarma is known for his lively campaign dances, but this digital twist takes things up a notch.
By mixing local leaders with an international hit that once broke YouTube records, the video is racking up over 2.5 million views and several comments.