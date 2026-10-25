Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma posts AI 'Gangnam Style' clip

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma just dropped an AI-generated video of himself and two state ministers grooving to PSY's "Gangnam Style," and the internet can't get enough.

Shared on the official Instagram account of the Office of Himanta Biswa Sarma, the clip shows the trio nailing those famous K-pop moves, blending a bit of fun with politics and racking up over 2.5 million views.