Assam CM Sarma announces real-time app for flood damage reporting
India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new mobile app to help tackle the state's constant flood troubles.
Now, both officials and locals can quickly report flood damage in real time, making it easier for the government to jump into action and speed up recovery efforts.
App aids Assam government relief planning
The app is simple enough for anyone to use, even if you're not tech-savvy.
By gathering accurate information straight from affected areas, it helps the government plan rehabilitation and relief measures.
As Sarma put it, using technology like this is all about making disaster response faster and more effective for everyone in Assam.