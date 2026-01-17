Assam CM says state police outdid Singapore in Zubeen Garg case
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says his police force did a better job investigating singer Zubeen Garg's death than Singapore authorities.
"The Singapore Police could not find any foul play... while we slapped murder charges on four persons... They were put into jails and they are not able to get bail. This is the success of the Assam Police," Sarma shared.
What happened to Zubeen Garg?
Garg drowned near Lazarus Island on September 19, after reportedly refusing a life vest and being heavily intoxicated.
While Singapore police said they did not suspect foul play and witnesses said Garg showed no suicidal tendencies, Assam Police charged four people—including event organizers—with murder in connection with his death.
Investigation still ongoing
The case isn't over yet—the accused remain in custody and have been unable to get bail.
Despite these hurdles, Sarma remains confident that Assam Police will deliver justice in this high-profile case.