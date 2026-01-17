Assam CM says state police outdid Singapore in Zubeen Garg case India Jan 17, 2026

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says his police force did a better job investigating singer Zubeen Garg's death than Singapore authorities.

"The Singapore Police could not find any foul play... while we slapped murder charges on four persons... They were put into jails and they are not able to get bail. This is the success of the Assam Police," Sarma shared.