Assam considers reviving mela shikar to curb elephant clashes
Assam is considering reviving mela shikar, a traditional practice of capturing and taming wild elephants, to help reduce the growing number of human-elephant clashes.
These conflicts lead to about 150 human deaths and major crop losses every year.
Forest and Environment Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah shared that the government is working on guidelines, with a decision expected by July 22.
Assam plans fencing and ₹6L compensation
The state also plans to use solar or bio-fencing and plant elephant-friendly crops near villages.
Compensation for families of those killed in elephant attacks will go up from ₹4 lakh to ₹6 lakh, paid within 72 hours.
Assam is also looking at sterilizing rhesus monkeys, following Himachal Pradesh's example, to handle rising monkey-related issues, but endangered species won't be included.