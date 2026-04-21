Assam court convicts 20 for 2018 lynching of 2 men

Chargesheet filed against 48, 25 acquitted

A chargesheet was filed against 48 people, but three were found to be minors, and the case continued against the remaining 45.

Eyewitness accounts played a big role in identifying those responsible: five witnesses identified 19 accused and one accused was established through an extra-judicial confession.

Still, not everyone was found guilty; 25 were acquitted because there just was not enough evidence after years behind bars.

The whole episode is a tough reminder of how dangerous rumors and mob mentality can be.