Assam court convicts 20 for 2018 lynching of 2 men
An Assam court has convicted 20 people for the shocking lynching of Abhijit Nath and Nilotpal Das back in 2018.
The two men were attacked by a large mob after being accused of child kidnapping, a tragedy that sparked outrage and protests seeking justice for them.
Chargesheet filed against 48, 25 acquitted
A chargesheet was filed against 48 people, but three were found to be minors, and the case continued against the remaining 45.
Eyewitness accounts played a big role in identifying those responsible: five witnesses identified 19 accused and one accused was established through an extra-judicial confession.
Still, not everyone was found guilty; 25 were acquitted because there just was not enough evidence after years behind bars.
The whole episode is a tough reminder of how dangerous rumors and mob mentality can be.