Assam crime rate fell almost 68% between 2021 and 2025
India
Assam just reported a major win against crime.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that the state's crime rate dropped from 379 to 121.5 cases per lakh people between 2021 and 2025, almost 68% fall.
He credits faster investigations and more convictions, saying this shows Assam is serious about keeping things safe.
Conviction rate rises to almost 31%
Sarma also pointed out that charge sheet filings nearly doubled since 2016, and conviction rates jumped from just 5.5% in 2020 to almost 31% this year.
This push for justice comes as Assam police face tough questions over a recent encounter in Guwahati, so these numbers are meant to reassure everyone that law and order is being handled by the book.