Assam: Disabled man killed in mob violence during protests
A 25-year-old disabled Bengali man, Suresh Dey, was killed after a mob locked him inside his home and set it on fire in Kheroni, Assam on December 23.
The attack happened during violent protests over demands to evict non-tribals from local grazing lands.
The clashes left two people dead and more than 45 injured, including several police officers.
Protests spark outrage and tighter security
Following Dey's murder, Bengali and Hindi-speaking groups blocked the West Karbi Anglong-Hojai border, calling for arrests and ₹20 lakh compensation for his family—though no arrests have been made yet.
The unrest also saw homes and shops burned and police attacked with stones, arrows, and crude bombs.
Authorities have deployed extra security forces and imposed prohibitory orders to keep things under control; officials say the situation is now stable with no fresh violence reported.