Assam: Disabled man killed in mob violence during protests

Protests spark outrage and tighter security

Following Dey's murder, Bengali and Hindi-speaking groups blocked the West Karbi Anglong-Hojai border, calling for arrests and ₹20 lakh compensation for his family—though no arrests have been made yet.

The unrest also saw homes and shops burned and police attacked with stones, arrows, and crude bombs.

Authorities have deployed extra security forces and imposed prohibitory orders to keep things under control; officials say the situation is now stable with no fresh violence reported.