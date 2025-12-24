Next Article
Rajasthan highway accident leaves 2 dead, 8 injured
India
A group of wedding performers traveling from Jaipur to Balotra met with a serious accident on Rajasthan's National Highway-89 when their car overturned between Gudda and Tehla villages.
Two people sadly lost their lives and eight others were injured.
Early reports suggest the driver may have nodded off at the wheel, with heavy fog making things worse.
Who was involved & what happens next
The two who died have been identified as Dev from Jalandhar and Amar from Jhansi.
The injured were first taken to a local hospital, then shifted to Ajmer for further care.
Police are looking into exactly what caused the crash, with Station House Officer Ashok Jhajharia stating that the matter is being investigated.