Assam elections: Candidate declares ₹54cr, 32 vehicles including tipper trucks

Ajmal leads the pack with ₹222.34 crore

Sewli's husband, Hagrama Mohilary (Bodoland Territorial Council chief), reported assets of ₹9.17 crore, including eight bank accounts and a luxury SUV.

Meanwhile, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal tops the list with a whopping ₹222.34 crore in declared assets.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife have a combined income of ₹35.16 crore in 2026, and interestingly, Sarma still lists an old personal loan of ₹2 lakh.

All these disclosures show just how varied the financial backgrounds are among Assam's political hopefuls this year.