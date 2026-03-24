Assam elections: Candidate declares ₹54cr, 32 vehicles including tipper trucks
Assam's election season is here, and candidate Sewli Mohilary from Kokrajhar has caught attention with her asset declaration: ₹54.04 crore in total.
She's got 37 bank accounts holding over ₹5 crore, plus a fleet of 32 vehicles (think tipper trucks and tractors) valued at more than ₹12 crore.
Machinery is valued at ₹12.59 crore.
Ajmal leads the pack with ₹222.34 crore
Sewli's husband, Hagrama Mohilary (Bodoland Territorial Council chief), reported assets of ₹9.17 crore, including eight bank accounts and a luxury SUV.
Meanwhile, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal tops the list with a whopping ₹222.34 crore in declared assets.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife have a combined income of ₹35.16 crore in 2026, and interestingly, Sarma still lists an old personal loan of ₹2 lakh.
All these disclosures show just how varied the financial backgrounds are among Assam's political hopefuls this year.