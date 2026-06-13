Assam ends new Aadhaar for adults, plans Guwahati satellite city
India
Assam just announced that adults over 18 cannot get new Aadhaar cards anymore, except for scheduled tribes, scheduled castes, and tea garden communities, who will get an Aadhaar card till March 2027.
Alongside this, the state is planning a new Guwahati Satellite City to boost urban infrastructure.
CM Sarma says Assam attracting investors
At a recent NITI Aayog meeting, Chief Minister Sarma highlighted how northeast India is growing fast with better roads and connections under Prime Minister Modi.
He added that investors are showing real interest in Assam's manufacturing, tech, and green energy sectors, helping the region grow and connect with the rest of India.