Assam ends new Aadhaar for adults, plans Guwahati satellite city India Jun 13, 2026

Assam just announced that adults over 18 cannot get new Aadhaar cards anymore, except for scheduled tribes, scheduled castes, and tea garden communities, who will get an Aadhaar card till March 2027.

Alongside this, the state is planning a new Guwahati Satellite City to boost urban infrastructure.